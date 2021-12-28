Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Hits New 52-Week High at $133.70

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $133.70 and last traded at $132.50, with a volume of 439 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.42.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OAS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.25.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $402.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.00 million. Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 88.97% and a net margin of 61.83%. On average, research analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%.

In related news, Director Douglas E. Brooks bought 625 shares of Oasis Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.75 per share, for a total transaction of $74,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas E. Brooks purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.76 per share, for a total transaction of $61,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OAS. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $2,433,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $164,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Oasis Petroleum by 43,766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 9,191 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,740,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $549,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.