Occidental Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.33. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $46.65 and a 12 month high of $53.49.

