OFG Bancorp (OFG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on January 18th

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

OFG Bancorp has raised its dividend by 16.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. OFG Bancorp has a payout ratio of 17.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect OFG Bancorp to earn $2.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.

Shares of OFG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.74. 73 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,549. OFG Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $27.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $134.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Hovde Group began coverage on OFG Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on OFG Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFG. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in OFG Bancorp by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in OFG Bancorp by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,472,000 after buying an additional 78,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in OFG Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 552,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,925,000 after buying an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

