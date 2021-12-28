OFG Bancorp (OFG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on January 18th

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.
OFG Bancorp has raised its dividend by 16.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. OFG Bancorp has a payout ratio of 17.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect OFG Bancorp to earn $2.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.
Shares of OFG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.74. 73 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,549. OFG Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $27.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Hovde Group began coverage on OFG Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on OFG Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFG. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in OFG Bancorp by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in OFG Bancorp by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,472,000 after buying an additional 78,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in OFG Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 552,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,925,000 after buying an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
OFG Bancorp Company Profile
OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.
Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?
Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.