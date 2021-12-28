OLD Republic International Corp Has $32.35 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

OLD Republic International Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 57.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,500 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $32,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $59,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

VUG stock opened at $325.09 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $239.41 and a 52 week high of $328.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.80.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.