Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Receives $64.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Olin from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Olin from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Olin in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $57.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Olin has a twelve month low of $22.76 and a twelve month high of $64.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.39.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. Olin had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Olin will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 91,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $5,531,283.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Anthony Will bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.35 per share, with a total value of $613,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Olin by 14.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 5.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 1.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,030 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 4.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

