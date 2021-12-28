Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Receives $64.57 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.57.

Several analysts have issued reports on OLN shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Get Olin alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $57.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Olin has a 12-month low of $22.76 and a 12-month high of $64.76. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.39.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. Olin had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Olin will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

In other news, COO James A. Varilek sold 91,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $5,531,283.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 65,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $4,016,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLN. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Olin during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Olin by 177.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Olin by 14.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Olin

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.