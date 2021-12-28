Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.76

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.76 and traded as low as C$1.91. Oncolytics Biotech shares last traded at C$1.92, with a volume of 9,184 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of C$105.65 million and a PE ratio of -3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 17.84, a current ratio of 19.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.76.

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.09. Research analysts forecast that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

