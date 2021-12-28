Origo Partners (LON:OPP) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.12

Origo Partners PLC (LON:OPP)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.13 ($0.00). Origo Partners shares last traded at GBX 0.13 ($0.00), with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.12. The stock has a market cap of £448,433.75 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42.

About Origo Partners (LON:OPP)

Origo Partners PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early venture, mid venture, late venture, growth-stage and green-field investments, and resource acquisitions. It invests in pre-IPO and IPO opportunities; expansion stage; and special situations and co-investments; and PIPE's and spin-offs of public companies.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Origo Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origo Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.