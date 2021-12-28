Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $49.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.26% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Owens & Minor, Inc. is a global healthcare solutions company dedicated to Connecting the World of Medical Products to the Point of CareSM by providing vital supply chain services to healthcare providers and manufacturers of healthcare products. Owens & Minor provides logistics services across the spectrum of medical products from disposable medical supplies to devices and implants. With logistics platforms strategically located in the United States and Europe, Owens & Minor serves markets where three quarters of global healthcare spending occurs. Owens & Minor’s customers span the healthcare market from independent hospitals to large integrated healthcare networks, as well as group purchasing organizations, healthcare products manufacturers, the federal government, and healthcare patients at home through the Byram Healthcare subsidiary. “

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

Shares of OMI opened at $44.04 on Tuesday. Owens & Minor has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $49.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.30.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Owens & Minor news, EVP Nicholas J. Pace sold 49,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $2,092,794.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew G. Long sold 11,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $502,252.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,024 shares of company stock worth $6,644,534 in the last ninety days. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 54,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.0% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 39,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 4.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

