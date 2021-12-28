Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 935,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,974 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.44% of Ozon worth $47,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ozon by 19.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,297,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,541 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Ozon by 16.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,072,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,095,000 after purchasing an additional 443,574 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Ozon by 59.9% in the third quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,948,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,962 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Ozon by 3.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,061,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,010,000 after purchasing an additional 71,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Ozon by 6.9% in the second quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 1,714,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,507,000 after purchasing an additional 110,105 shares during the last quarter. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ozon alerts:

OZON opened at $31.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Ozon Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of $29.89 and a 52 week high of $68.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.45.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ozon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Ozon Company Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

Featured Article: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON).

Receive News & Ratings for Ozon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ozon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.