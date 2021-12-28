P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PTSI. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in P.A.M. Transportation Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in P.A.M. Transportation Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 11,249 shares in the last quarter. 11.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens started coverage on P.A.M. Transportation Services in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

PTSI opened at $70.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $791.07 million, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.30. P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $183.09 million during the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 9.84%.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services. It offers dedicated, dry van, expedited, international, and logistics solutions. Its freight consists of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units and general retail store merchandise.

