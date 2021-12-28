Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Shares Purchased by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Amundi purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the second quarter worth $32,047,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the second quarter worth $22,661,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 105.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after buying an additional 393,988 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 49.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,125,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,145,000 after buying an additional 372,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 23.2% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,936,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,072,000 after buying an additional 365,071 shares in the last quarter. 48.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $25.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.26. Pan American Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $21.39 and a twelve month high of $39.62.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 15.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

PAAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.60.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

