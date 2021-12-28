PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) to report earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for PDS Biotechnology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.23). PDS Biotechnology posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.68). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PDS Biotechnology.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PDSB. Zacks Investment Research raised PDS Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.43.

NASDAQ PDSB opened at $8.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.86 million, a PE ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.66. PDS Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $17.85.

In other PDS Biotechnology news, CFO Matthew C. Hill purchased 2,900 shares of PDS Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $26,071.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDSB. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,814,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,128,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 837.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 358,623 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,376,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,913,000. 30.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

