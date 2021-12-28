People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.71.

PBCT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:PBCT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.87. 33,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,075,567. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.85 and a 200 day moving average of $17.08. People’s United Financial has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.10.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). People’s United Financial had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $470.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that People’s United Financial will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 14,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 55,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 35,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About People’s United Financial

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.