PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Holdings Lifted by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $37,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 70.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,103,916. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $173.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.51. The company has a market capitalization of $237.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

