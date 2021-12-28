Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Permianville Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 35.6% over the last three years.

Get Permianville Royalty Trust alerts:

Shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $2.39. The stock has a market cap of $69.63 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.97.

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.42 million during the quarter.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from certain properties in the states of Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC, for the benefit of the trust unit holders.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.