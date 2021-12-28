PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

PermRock Royalty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 129.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

PermRock Royalty Trust stock opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. PermRock Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.19 million, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.52.

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.18 million for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 87.37%.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

