PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 158 Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHE. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,504,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 300.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $540.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

NYSE:CHE opened at $536.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $489.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $475.63. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $403.00 and a 12-month high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.57. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $538.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.86 earnings per share. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.57%.

In related news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.30, for a total value of $151,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.54, for a total value of $1,501,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,300 shares of company stock worth $5,541,830 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

About Chemed

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

