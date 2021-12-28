PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New $45,000 Investment in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 142 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth $56,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 73.5% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total value of $758,806.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,057 shares of company stock worth $9,123,550 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN opened at $415.33 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $241.73 and a one year high of $415.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $369.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACN. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.40.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

