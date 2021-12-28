PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 277.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,818,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,109 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,291,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,702 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,107,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,337 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,698,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,643,000 after purchasing an additional 718,247 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,412,000. Institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.21.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $94.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $80.92 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.65.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

