PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 45,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 16,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCCO. Zacks Investment Research cut Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.93.

NYSE:SCCO opened at $61.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.29. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $54.92 and a one year high of $83.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.54. The stock has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 30.15%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 98.04%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

