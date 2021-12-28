Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

Pfizer stock opened at $59.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $332.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.91. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

In other news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

