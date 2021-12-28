Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 66.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,725 shares during the quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $291,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 10.2% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 73,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Pfizer by 3.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 387,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,201 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $2,882,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 36.1% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE traded down $1.22 on Tuesday, reaching $57.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,894,120. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $325.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFE. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Independent Research upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

