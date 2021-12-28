Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 425,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $29,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,781,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,894,000 after acquiring an additional 102,937 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 3,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 90,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 142,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,266,000 after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

PSX stock opened at $72.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $94.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -320.00%.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $163,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.13.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

