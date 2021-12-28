Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 529,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,357 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Pinterest worth $26,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PINS. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,495,000 after purchasing an additional 9,857 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 176.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,720,000 after purchasing an additional 119,079 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 412,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,587,000 after purchasing an additional 117,911 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 222.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 19,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 92,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,293,000 after purchasing an additional 46,174 shares during the last quarter.

PINS opened at $36.93 on Tuesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $34.07 and a one year high of $89.90. The company has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.41, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.48.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PINS shares. UBS Group lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Pinterest from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Pinterest from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Argus lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.43.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 61,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $2,197,119.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 28,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,034,964.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 522,652 shares of company stock worth $25,817,346 in the last 90 days. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

