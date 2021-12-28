Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Gap Up to $549.65

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $549.65, but opened at $568.64. Pool shares last traded at $552.74, with a volume of 1,353 shares.

POOL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $516.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $541.28 and its 200-day moving average is $492.81.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 76.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total transaction of $429,030.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 9,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.09, for a total transaction of $5,214,341.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,088 shares of company stock worth $29,394,064. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Pool by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Pool by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after acquiring an additional 7,276 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,274,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,300,000. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pool (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

