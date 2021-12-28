Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Get Post alerts:

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $107.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 46.03 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.81. Post has a one year low of $91.79 and a one year high of $117.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Post had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Post will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Post news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total value of $187,587.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.64 per share, with a total value of $207,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Post by 747.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 55,162 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Post by 10.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Post by 6.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Post by 9.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Post by 8.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

Recommended Story: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.