PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by OLD Republic International Corp

OLD Republic International Corp lessened its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,546,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 455,000 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp owned approximately 0.20% of PPL worth $43,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PPL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,656,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713,861 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in PPL by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,931,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,682 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in PPL by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,146,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,600 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in PPL by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,085,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,325,000 after acquiring an additional 851,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PPL by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,208,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,698,000 after acquiring an additional 799,735 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PPL opened at $29.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.78. The company has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently -97.08%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PPL. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

