Project Inverse (XIV) Market Cap Hits $435,755.31

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 28th. One Project Inverse coin can currently be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Project Inverse has a market capitalization of $435,755.31 and approximately $139,218.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Project Inverse has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Project Inverse alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00059778 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,852.62 or 0.07931082 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.18 or 0.00076536 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,818.86 or 1.00499549 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00053185 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00008283 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Project Inverse

Project Inverse’s total supply is 64,240,345 coins and its circulating supply is 42,329,896 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Buying and Selling Project Inverse

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Inverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Inverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Project Inverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Inverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.