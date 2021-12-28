Project Pai Price Reaches $0.0039 on Exchanges (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $6.11 million and approximately $54,811.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Project Pai has traded up 20.2% against the US dollar. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.81 or 0.00112811 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00011096 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000260 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001010 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,789,064,150 coins and its circulating supply is 1,585,973,349 coins. Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

