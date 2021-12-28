ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Shares Scheduled to Split on Thursday, January 13th

ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM)’s stock is going to split on the morning of Thursday, January 13th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, January 13th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of NYSEARCA ROM opened at $132.59 on Tuesday. ProShares Ultra Technology has a 12 month low of $66.35 and a 12 month high of $135.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 24,611.1% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,195,000 after purchasing an additional 196,889 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $5,856,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Technology by 16.0% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $1,185,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Technology by 1.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

