ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.11

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.11 and last traded at $12.26, with a volume of 9804083 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.98.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,159,000. Pinz Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 223,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,607,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,593,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 40,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

