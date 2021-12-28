ProShares UltraShort Financials (NYSEARCA:SKF) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Thursday, January 13th

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Financials (NYSEARCA:SKF) are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, January 13th. The 1-2 reverse split was announced on Thursday, January 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, January 13th.

SKF stock opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraShort Financials has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $16.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Financials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $565,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraShort Financials by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 15,149 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Financials by 1,171.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 19,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 17,951 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Financials during the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000.

ProShares UltraShort Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States-domiciled international banks; full line, life and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as Federal National Mortgage Association, credit card issuers and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers, including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers, and publicly traded stock exchanges.

