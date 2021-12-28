PRW Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,628 Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VIS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

VIS stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,041. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $164.52 and a 12 month high of $208.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.45.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

