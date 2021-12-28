PRW Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IHI. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 497.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 20,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 16,778 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 816.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 15,618 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 225.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,572,000 after purchasing an additional 14,538 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 478.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 162,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,192,000 after purchasing an additional 134,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.04. The company had a trading volume of 35,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,460. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $52.44 and a 12-month high of $67.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.25 and its 200-day moving average is $63.35.

