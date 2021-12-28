PRW Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

PRW Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1,751.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,300 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 4.7% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,110.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 9,654 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $599,000. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $243.35. 14,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,818,354. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $189.76 and a 52 week high of $243.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $238.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.77.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.