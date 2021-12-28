PRW Wealth Management LLC Invests $458,000 in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJS. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period.

IJS traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $105.41. 482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,456. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.31. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.39 and a fifty-two week high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

