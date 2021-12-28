PRW Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 85,056 FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT)

PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 85,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,921,000. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October accounts for approximately 1.5% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October alerts:

Shares of BATS FOCT traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.64. The stock had a trading volume of 14,069 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.53.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.