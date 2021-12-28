PRW Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,054 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

PRW Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,008,577,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,910,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,858 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,984,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,395 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,526,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 190.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,237,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,079,000 after purchasing an additional 811,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 421,369 shares of company stock worth $113,551,440 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $277.11. 8,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,024,978. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $161.78 and a 1 year high of $283.90. The company has a market cap of $265.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $257.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.09.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.83.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

