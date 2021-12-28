PRW Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7,217.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 896,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,999,000 after purchasing an additional 884,601 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth $13,985,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 33.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 133,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,774,000 after purchasing an additional 33,117 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 125,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,280,000 after buying an additional 31,110 shares during the period. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,346,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $342.48. The company had a trading volume of 391 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,247. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $360.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $340.78 and a 200 day moving average of $324.59.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.