Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.63 Billion

Analysts expect Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) to report $2.63 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.62 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.64 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group reported sales of $2.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full-year sales of $9.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.28 billion to $9.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.07 billion to $9.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Public Service Enterprise Group.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $25,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $308,754.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,346 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,239. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PEG traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.53. 28,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,845,066. The company has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $66.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently -154.55%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

