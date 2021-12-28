Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Hits New 1-Year High at $369.40

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $369.40 and last traded at $367.48, with a volume of 3263 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $368.80.

PSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James raised Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.54.

The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $64.66 billion, a PE ratio of 44.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $337.85 and its 200 day moving average is $320.38.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 95.58%.

In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Public Storage in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

