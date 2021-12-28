QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Has $430,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 4.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 170,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,642,000 after buying an additional 12,703 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 55,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,638,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 7,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWD traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $168.26. The stock had a trading volume of 30,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,838,108. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $133.78 and a 12 month high of $167.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.59.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

