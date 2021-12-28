QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Purchases 2,374 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lifted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 111,208 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up 1.6% of QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $26,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $308,244,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,733,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,503 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,843,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $451,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,491 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,988,060 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $921,202,000 after acquiring an additional 544,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,740,663 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $633,065,000 after acquiring an additional 533,907 shares during the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCD stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $268.60. 3,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,869,018. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $253.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.85. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $268.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.10.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

