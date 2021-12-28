QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Raises Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 70.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 186,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 76,946 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $20,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSM. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.6% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.01.

TSM traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.09. 28,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,608,167. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.32. The firm has a market cap of $638.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.91. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $105.22 and a 1 year high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 37.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 39.85%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

