QLC Chain Hits One Day Volume of $261,086.00 (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 28th. One QLC Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0365 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, QLC Chain has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. QLC Chain has a market capitalization of $8.76 million and $261,086.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QLC Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00060420 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,900.03 or 0.07919853 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00077607 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,159.21 or 0.99828352 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00053881 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00008046 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

QLC Chain Coin Profile

QLC Chain was first traded on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QLC Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QLC Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.