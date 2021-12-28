Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Shares Purchased by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,684,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651,266 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Quotient Technology were worth $15,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUOT. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert A. Mcdonald purchased 20,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $150,079.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology stock opened at $7.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.91. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $693.06 million, a PE ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 0.91.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 12.32% and a negative return on equity of 26.22%. The business had revenue of $135.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on QUOT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Quotient Technology from $8.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Quotient Technology from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

