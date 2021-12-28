Radio Caca Price Up 47.1% Over Last Week (RACA)

Radio Caca (CURRENCY:RACA) traded down 13.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 28th. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded 47.1% higher against the US dollar. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $608.00 million and approximately $94.99 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00059064 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,772.33 or 0.07875036 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00076032 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,421.80 or 1.01084350 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00052060 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00008036 BTC.

Radio Caca Coin Profile

Radio Caca’s total supply is 443,478,491,084 coins and its circulating supply is 181,850,767,347 coins. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT

