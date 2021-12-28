Rainicorn Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $211,287.00 (RAINI)

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Rainicorn coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0765 or 0.00000153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rainicorn has a market capitalization of $36.15 million and approximately $211,287.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rainicorn has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00060444 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,991.83 or 0.07982956 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00078828 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00055472 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,053.00 or 1.00097101 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00007761 BTC.

About Rainicorn

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 472,724,756 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Buying and Selling Rainicorn

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rainicorn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rainicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

