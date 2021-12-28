Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI) rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.57 and last traded at $22.20. Approximately 1,655 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 59,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rani Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.90.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RANI. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $385,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $517,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $891,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,081,000.

Rani Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RANI)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

